The Walrus: Terra Cognita Series: Editor’s Note

ANOTHER INDIGENOUS MAN was shot and killed by police a few hours ago. He was the ninth Indigenous person to die at the hands of Canada’s police forces since COVID-19 reached the country in January.

People were worried about what the coronavirus would do to reserve: as of today, Indigenous Services Canada reports that six people have died from COVID-19 on rez—a third fewer than have been killed by police or after police encounters. I look at my mask and I have to wonder if I’d be better off with a bulletproof vest. It sounds flippant and dramatic, but the reality of it—the absurd reality of it—is that it’s actually true.

