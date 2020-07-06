The Tyee: Elizabeth May’s Greens Need to Fix Their Indigenous ‘Vision’

The Green Party byelection victory in Nanaimo on May 6 could be called a breakthrough — it is only their second federal electoral victory, and coming days after the near election of a Green provincial government in Prince Edward Island, it shows that increasingly many Canadians are seeing the Greens as a valid alternative. Among those looking seriously at the Green Party for the first time are Indigenous people — who after a litany of disappointments by the Trudeau government, are looking for a new home for their votes.

Continue Reading