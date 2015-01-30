Apropos this article, mentioned here:

A Terrace, B.C., man who was once a gay wedding trailblazer is now under an RCMP investigation for a possible hate crime after posting on social media that the “only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Terrace RCMP said Thursday an investigation is under way into the comment posted by Howard Boake on the web page of the local Terrace Standard newspaper. The RCMP said the investigation was triggered on Tuesday after they received a complaint from a “concerned citizen” over the comment. Boake wrote on Facebook that, “the only good Indian is a dead Indian…Let have open season on em (sic).” RCMP Const. Angela Rabut said the investigation is exploring whether there is a public safety component to the online comment. “First and foremost is public safety. Is the public safe? We are going to make sure of that,” said Rabut. Rabut said the investigation’s findings will be forwarded to local Crown counsel who will then determine whether there is enough to lay hate-crime related charges.

RCMP are investigating a guy for that?! I’m very surprised, because threatening to exterminate natives is really common online, even on major media sites ( if you consider Sun News major media). Here is just a small sampling of some of the death threats, wishes for violence, and literal calls for genocide made on Sun News’ Facebook page:

[re: natives] “let’s … genocide this entire bunch”

“Shoot dead all these useless dirt bags”

“Crack their skulls”

“Execute them”

“bring the hammer down on these wagon burners”

“Lets shoot them! Lets burn their reservations!”

“May those idle no more supporters … experience the karma of genocide”

From a Canadian Armed Forces soldier: “I’ll be playing cowboys and Indians”

“Let’s have an all out war and end this forever”

“Use force, that is the only way these people [natives] are going to shut up … it is about time the non-natives take a stand”

“Should have killed them all when we had the chance”

FYI: This isn’t an exhaustive list. I had another 100 or so more of these screenshots …

Just to show you how common this is, here are a few comments from Facebook written since I put this post up a couple days ago:

“Civil war baby”

“It wouldn’t be murder so much as suicide by stupidity”

“We need a civil war. That is the only logical solution.”