A Terrace, B.C., man who was once a gay wedding trailblazer is now under an RCMP investigation for a possible hate crime after posting on social media that the “only good Indian is a dead Indian.”
Terrace RCMP said Thursday an investigation is under way into the comment posted by Howard Boake on the web page of the local Terrace Standard newspaper. The RCMP said the investigation was triggered on Tuesday after they received a complaint from a “concerned citizen” over the comment.
Boake wrote on Facebook that, “the only good Indian is a dead Indian…Let have open season on em (sic).”
RCMP Const. Angela Rabut said the investigation is exploring whether there is a public safety component to the online comment.
“First and foremost is public safety. Is the public safe? We are going to make sure of that,” said Rabut.
Rabut said the investigation’s findings will be forwarded to local Crown counsel who will then determine whether there is enough to lay hate-crime related charges.
RCMP are investigating a guy for that?! I’m very surprised, because threatening to exterminate natives is really common online, even on major media sites ( if you consider Sun News major media). Here is just a small sampling of some of the death threats, wishes for violence, and literal calls for genocide made on Sun News’ Facebook page:
[re: natives] “let’s … genocide this entire bunch”
“Shoot dead all these useless dirt bags”
“Crack their skulls”
“Execute them”
“bring the hammer down on these wagon burners”
“Lets shoot them! Lets burn their reservations!”
“May those idle no more supporters … experience the karma of genocide”
From a Canadian Armed Forces soldier: “I’ll be playing cowboys and Indians”
“Let’s have an all out war and end this forever”
“Use force, that is the only way these people [natives] are going to shut up … it is about time the non-natives take a stand”
“Should have killed them all when we had the chance”
FYI: This isn’t an exhaustive list. I had another 100 or so more of these screenshots …
Just to show you how common this is, here are a few comments from Facebook written since I put this post up a couple days ago:
“Civil war baby”
“It wouldn’t be murder so much as suicide by stupidity”
“We need a civil war. That is the only logical solution.”
I wish I could say I was surprised by these comments but I’m not. One might argue there’s racism anywhere you go, but in my experience and travels, the ugliest and most ignorant is home grown right here in Canada.
And as you can see, these are a violent lot, deranged with hatred of First Nations. They’re obviously stupid and violent and feel they’re fighting for a cause- so in that respect, they do pose a very credible threat to the public; the police are correct in taking the matter seriously and investigating. Maybe in doing so, they’ll finally find out who is killing and disappearing all these First Nations women across Canada.
The lesson here is publicly advocating the killing of another group because of their racial or ethnic heritage is a hate crime. People like that belong in jail or mental institutions and it’s about time we all do our part and start reporting them to police.
I hope they are not breeding hate mongrels such as themselves. So sorry for them..
You’ve found some amazing examples of the genocidal thinking that’s current in the Canadian population. We’ve been following a particular group of genocidaires at ERBL for a while – which includes your Victoria Webster- and you might like to have a look at some of our collection:
I wonder if these racists would be charged with terrorism under the Harper Government’s new legislation? Or will he charge First Nations for “economic disruption?” Harper is the most dangerous person ever elected to the position of power he holds in Canadian history.
Thanks for your comments on our blog.
Bruce MacDonald sounds like he might make an excellent trial run at "naming and shaming".
