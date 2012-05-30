A day in the life of the Montreal “riots”

They’re not riots of course. It’s protest marches made up of regular people, peacefully standing up for their civil rights – the right to protest, the right to assemble, and the right to petition government.

This video is a compilation of a couple days worth of pictures and video and shows a full demonstration from start to finish. It begins each night at 8pm with one or two people or a small family banging pots and pans in their home, coming out into the street, and then going for a walk, listening for others. There they get together in larger neighbourhood demos, which spontaneously move on to a main street and join up with other neighbourhoods and become a borough-wide march. From there they protest at a politician’s house and move downtown. One borough meets up with another and another, until those groups of one or two have become 40,000 and march through downtown, in the face of police lines, helicopters, horses, and cheering bystanders.

One thing I think is incredibly impressive about these marches is the support of the Hasidic Jewish community. They lost their right to march a few months ago here in Outremont, because of a [insert adjective here] city counselor who had targeted them. At that time the wider community didn’t do anything to protect their rights, but still here they were clapping and cheering the march on.