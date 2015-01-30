“Let’s genocide this entire bunch”

Apropos this article, mentioned here:

A Terrace, B.C., man who was once a gay wedding trailblazer is now under an RCMP investigation for a possible hate crime after posting on social media that the “only good Indian is a dead Indian.”

Terrace RCMP said Thursday an investigation is under way into the comment posted by Howard Boake on the web page of the local Terrace Standard newspaper. The RCMP said the investigation was triggered on Tuesday after they received a complaint from a “concerned citizen” over the comment.

Boake wrote on Facebook that, “the only good Indian is a dead Indian…Let have open season on em (sic).”

RCMP Const. Angela Rabut said the investigation is exploring whether there is a public safety component to the online comment.

“First and foremost is public safety. Is the public safe? We are going to make sure of that,” said Rabut.

Rabut said the investigation’s findings will be forwarded to local Crown counsel who will then determine whether there is enough to lay hate-crime related charges.

RCMP are investigating a guy for that?! I’m very surprised, because threatening to exterminate natives is really common online, even on major media sites ( if you consider Sun News major media). Here is just a small sampling of some of the death threats, wishes for violence, and literal calls for genocide made on Sun News’ Facebook page:

[re: natives] “let’s … genocide this entire bunch”

Screen Shot 2013-01-04 at 8.03.54 AM

“Shoot dead all these useless dirt bags”

Screen Shot 2013-01-04 at 7.34.47 AM

“Crack their skulls”

Screen Shot 2013-01-04 at 12.47.06 AM

“Execute them”

Screen Shot 2013-01-04 at 12.29.15 AM

“bring the hammer down on these wagon burners”

Screen Shot 2013-01-04 at 12.18.46 AM

“Lets shoot them! Lets burn their reservations!”

Screen Shot 2013-01-04 at 1.12.35 AM

“May those idle no more supporters … experience the karma of genocide”

Screen Shot 2012-12-30 at 3.07.14 AM

From a Canadian Armed Forces soldier: “I’ll be playing cowboys and Indians”

Screen Shot 2012-12-31 at 5.31.55 AM

“Let’s have an all out war and end this forever”

Screen Shot 2012-12-31 at 5.15.24 AM

“Use force, that is the only way these people [natives] are going to shut up … it is about time the non-natives take a stand”

Screen Shot 2012-12-31 at 5.40.04 AM

“Should have killed them all when we had the chance”

Screen Shot 2012-12-20 at 8.02.49 PM

FYI: This isn’t an exhaustive list. I had another 100 or so more of these screenshots …

Just to show you how common this is, here are a few comments from Facebook written since I put this post up a couple days ago:

“Civil war baby”

Screen Shot 2015-01-31 at 9.54.42 PM“It wouldn’t be murder so much as suicide by stupidity”

Screen Shot 2015-01-31 at 10.26.50 PM“We need a civil war. That is the only logical solution.”

Screen Shot 2015-01-31 at 10.51.27 PM

Not speaking ill of the dead – Link Byfield edition

alberta-report-can-gays-be-cured1Link Byfield is dead. He was the editor of the Alberta Report (pictured left), and co-founder of the Wildrose Party. They say you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead, so I’ll let him speak for himself.

Here he is the late Mr Byfield outraged at the Residential School apology:

“The government’s January 7 “apology” to natives [for the abuse done in Residential Schools] amounts to a defamation of the hundreds of people who gave their lives to these worthwhile institutions, and it should not be allowed to stand.”

And here he is asking for graphic details of Phil Fontaine’s sexual abuse:

“For example, we have often been told that Phil Fontaine, grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations, claims to have been sexually abused at a church boarding school. With the right reporter, he waxes very melancholy and soulful about it. Well, maybe he was abused – such things certainly can happen. But what does he mean by “abuse”? Was he taken into the principal’s office and sodomized, or did he just suspect the priest supervising the boys’ shower might be gay? Who knows. He doesn’t return our calls. Has anyone ever asked him?”

Source: http://sisis.nativeweb.org/clark/jan0898cli.html

A few words from Byfield on the “Indian Problem”:

“Take our Indian problem, for example, which certainly isn’t going away. But there I go. It is insensitive to say “Indian” nowadays; the approved term is first nations; and it is impolite to say “our”, as though we owned them; and it is impolite to say they are a problem.”

Again (a) writing on sodomizing native children, and (b) apparently denying the reality of residential school abuse:

As every liberal knows, we deplorable Europeans showed up here on the prairies, built railways, brought in farmers, shot off all the buffalo, forced the Indians to live on reserves, and then ordered them to send their children to boarding schools where they were sodomized and forcibly assimilated. Bad us – not that there’s anything wrong with sodomy, mind you. The only difficulty is that this is all fiction.

Source: http://sisis.nativeweb.org/links/sep13gm.html

He wasn’t just “opinionated” about natives – here he is discussing a gay pride exhibit at a Red Deer art gallery that received government funding:

Suppose it wanted to demonstrate the evils of homosexuality, and all the compulsive and revolting things homosexuals do with urine and feces, and explain in graphs why they carry such an astonishing array of intestinal parasites and venereal diseases. Would she grant that too? Would we have fun-loving “Homo on the Range” in  Red Deer, but up in Lacombe “The Perils of Perversion” – both sponsored and endorsed by the Alberta government … If Wild Pansies of Red Deer catches the public fancy, fine.

Source: Google Books

About Me #ConservativesLoveMe

Screen Shot 2015-08-25 at 3.49.27 PM

“It gives me great pleasure to provide this letter of reference for Robert Jago … I have always been impressed with his professionalism and his creativity.”

Conservative MP, Rod Bruinooge, Winnipeg South

CAjswz_VEAATORv.jpg_large“Thank you for taking the time to meet me … I appreciated the opportunity to hear your views in Gatineau.”

Conservative MP, Cathy McLeod, Kamloops Thompson Cariboo

Screen-Shot-2015-08-25-at-3.53.21-PM

“Do you still want to join the Toronto Centre [Conservative Party] board? … the new President asked me to let you know you would be officially welcome.”

Toronto Centre Conservative EDA

Those are a few Tories saying some nice things about me. I can add another couple dozen more. But the point is, I’m not a foaming at the mouth communist. But this time around, I think that I’d rather vote for a party that’s wrong on taxes than one that’s wrong on prisons, native rights, throwing weed smokers in jail, bombing Syria, civil liberties, fair elections, protecting our rivers, empowering spies, mutilating our elections act, and on and on and on. Or more to the point, I’d rather vote for critically necessary electoral reform, than for a status quo that has failed Canada, and will terminally fail when it is face to face with Pierre Karl Peladeau and the Parti Quebecois in a just a few short years.

Don’t call this an anti-Conservative blog. I mean do if you want to, I’m not the boss of you – but you shouldn’t, because it isn’t. To say that it’s anti-Conservative presupposes that the Conservative Party still exists. It does not. It’s the Harper party, it’s ideology is Harperism, not libertarian-conservativism, like a young Stephen Joseph Harper once promised us.

Granted … I don’t want the group of Harperites that call themselves the Conservative Party to win another mandate – they’ve been in power too long, they are fantastically bad at managing the federal state, and they have used up or scared away almost all of the quality Tories who are willing to run. The party is running on fumes – as can be seen from the dregs it’s running in most of this country’s constituencies. Add every so-called ‘Tory’ candidate in this country together, and if in their private lives, they’ve created a total of 1,000 new jobs, I’d be stunned. Half the candidates are these exhausting partisan brats, or these lifers who’ve been in too long, they don’t have any remaining marketable skills to survive on the outside.

But I’m not anti-Tory. In my riding, if the only candidate who can defeat Gilles Duceppe is  a Tory, I’ll vote Tory. Though I could say the same about the Marxist-Leninist candidate, or a chair, if they’ll defeat Duceppe, they have my vote. I voted Conservative before – and while I doubt I’ll do so this time – I may in the next election, once we get rid of this helmet-haired mill stone around the party’s, and the country’s neck.

This election if you believe in liberty, in libertarianism, low taxes, a rational tax code, the non-aggression principle and everything else Stephen Joseph Harper once believed in, vote NDP, or Liberal, or Green. But don’t vote for whatever Stephen Harper-shaped creature emerged from the pod. Vote for these other parties to clean house, get a new electoral system, and yeah, you’ll suffer under some preachy drips for a few years, but the pay off is worth it.

Stephen Joseph Harper, became PMSH, the boss, Harper, he became what he is now, and the party became what it is now, because our electoral system rewards it, requires it, even. With first past the post, the only shot at Conservative victory is a cheap shot – a niche tax cut here, a scared senior there. Cheap and unprincipled and paradoxically – costly. And what MP can disagree with these sellouts when any show of party disunity threatens to takes us back to those ‘terrible’ wilderness days when Chretien and the Liberal Party roamed the landscape unchallenged. I get a cold chill thinking of their ‘terrible’ budget restraint and consecutive surpluses …

With a new electoral system the party can split and yet not divide the right-wing vote – as every vote will now count. And then the fetus fetishists can have their party, the war mongers their party, the liberty lovers our party, the monarchists their party, the fiscal conservatives their party, and so on. And then we don’t have to be whipped into submission by Harper, forced to vote to lock up pot-heads, effectively murder heroin addicts, throw natives in jail en masse … we can opt out and work with whichever party we want on whichever issue we want. Vote for the NDP or Liberals or (shudder) Greens this one time, and all of this bloody selling our souls is done with forever.

Or vote Tory and get ready for another re-working of the machine of power to grease the path to a third Tory majority under Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre, or Prime Minister Tony Clement, or whatever other air-headed cipher they propose to be the author of Canada’s relative decline.

A day in the life of the Montreal “riots”

They’re not riots of course. It’s protest marches made up of regular people, peacefully standing up for their civil rights – the right to protest, the right to assemble, and the right to petition government.

This video is a compilation of a couple days worth of pictures and video and shows a full demonstration from start to finish.  It begins each night at 8pm with one or two people or a small family banging pots and pans in their home, coming out into the street, and then going for a walk, listening for others.  There they get together in larger neighbourhood demos, which spontaneously move on to a main street and join up with other neighbourhoods and become a borough-wide march.  From there they protest at a politician’s house and move downtown. One borough meets up with another and another, until those groups of one or two have become 40,000 and march through downtown, in the face of police lines, helicopters, horses, and cheering bystanders.

One thing I think is incredibly impressive about these marches is the support of the Hasidic Jewish community.  They lost their right to march a few months ago here in Outremont, because of a [insert adjective here] city counselor who had targeted them. At that time the wider community didn’t do anything to protect their rights, but still here they were clapping and cheering the march on.